Willian leaving Arsenal “100 per cent”

Considering the problems that Arsenal have had with disposing of aged or unwanted players because of their exorbitant wages, it has come as a bit of a surprise to hear the rumours that Willian could be on his way this summer.

But according to Fabrizio Romano, the transfer specialist who recently told us that the Brazilian could be leaving, has now changed his stance to saying it is now an absolute 100 per cent certainty”

Romano told the Here We Go Podcast: “Willian. Willian is leaving the club, I want to confirm that Willian is leaving the club. There is nothing going on with other English clubs, but he’s leaving the club, so 100 per cent, Willian is going to leave.”

Last week SkySports reported that Willian himself was very keen on returning to his old club Chelsea if they would have him, but Romano’s information sounds ike he is set to move away from the Premier League.

For a team to match his current wages at the Emirates, I can only suggest that a Chinese or rich Middle Eastern club would be willing to sign him, although most rumours are linking him with a move to David Beckham’s Inter Miami project in America.

But one thing is sure, there will be a lot of relieved Arsenal fans around when they hear this news…