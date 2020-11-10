Willian needs to stop talking and start playing…

IT’S ABOUT TIME WILLIAN SHUT HIS MOUTH NOW. by Funsho

On a day like Sunday when Xhaka was not on the pitch, when Mustafi didn’t play, when Leno made no obvious mistake leading to the goals and any of the other usual scapegoats of fans’ criticisms after every Arsenal defeat were on the pitch (errrr Bellerin & Lacazette were!), the BIGGEST FAULT of this loss points to one person. An article will be done on this individual (who you probably know already) before the next game, if there’s a chance. But wait, an international break is upon us, right? Oh dear! Oh dear! Good luck getting this damning loss out of your mind, seeing that there is no Arsenal win against Dundalk or Molde coming soon to cheer you up a bit.

In any case, it’s always better to let the dust settle, before penning down something on a painful (or may I say- familiar) loss like that. It’s like deja vu cos you’ve seen this kinda Arsenal movie before. And now that we got all that preamble out of the way, this write-up is on one of Arsenal’s Summer signings who has flattered to deceive for the most part.

He was meant to be the experienced level-headed veteran of the English League, who will help the youngsters grow and act as a ball carrier the team has lacked since the sales of Mkhitaryan, Iwobi and maybe Ramsey. But consider this: will little Willy’s report after a school year be excellent if he turned in just one properly attempted project in the first week throughout of the term? Well, that’s the case here—just the one good performance versus Fulham for Willian so far! Every other time, he’s been average at best or downright atrocious—doesn’t seem to do anything worthy of note. Whether it’s the system, the formation or his role in the team, no one really knows, but the fact that a certain Nicolas Pepe has somewhat received less minutes cos of Willian is the reason why questions will always be asked.

And for the record, this isn’t a knee jerk reaction to Willian’s incessant loss of possession against Villa. This writer had been a bit irritated when an article popped up on twitter via Goal and Football London about how the 32-year-old Brazilian is touting Arsenal to win the EPL by May 2022. I tweeted this back to the reporter who posted the news-Chris Wheatley:

Willian needs to shut his mouth and start putting in proper goal and assist laden performances on the pitch instead of creating this unnecessary pressure for the team with these thoughtless statements. Dude just stop already!

From that point on, this article probably started brewing subconsciously. But why won’t this dude shut his mouth? Must you grant interviews, Willy? If you do grant interviews, must you say things like this? Come to think of it: who spoke about Arteta’s plan to win the champions league in 2023? Oh yea; there you go! The same player- Willian Borges. It may be time for him to shut his mouth and rather start contributing more on the pitch. Take a cue from Paul Scholes who seldom spoke to the media cos he was shy-a thing Sir Alex aggravated him on constantly.

As this writing pen is about to drop, please pass this on to Willian (if you know his brother’s uncle’s plumber’s cook) that, “não é obligator conceder entrevistas se suas performances não corresponderem às suas palavras”.

If you’re wondering, that’s Portuguese for “it’s not compulsory to grant interviews if your performances won’t match your words”. The club pays you to help win football matches, so focus on that and reject interview requests if need be cos you make too many needless assertions when you do… and this could go on and on.

Cheer up Gooners and be hopeful for the future!

Really appreciate you taking the time to read,

Funsho.