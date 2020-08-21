Willian outlines European ambition that he shares with Mikel Arteta

Willian claims that he and Mikel Arteta have plans to win the Champions League within the three years that he is expected to stay at the Emirates and that is one of the reasons that he signed for the Gunners.

The Brazilian was offered a three-year deal by the Gunners recently after he ran down his contract with Chelsea.

He is one of the experienced players that Arteta has targeted to help his young team in the coming campaign.

Arsenal has been absent from the Champions League for the past few seasons and they lost touch with the Premier League’s top four.

The Gunners, however, ended last season on a positive note and Arteta has proven that if he is backed, he will get Arsenal back among the top sides and Willian claims he joined to win the Champions League under the Spaniard.

Willian told SunSport: “One of the reasons I wanted a three-year deal was to be part of a plan, not just a player passing through.

“When I talked with the manager he told me why he needed me for three years.

“It was that he first wanted to qualify for the Champions League and win it by the time I left. That was what I wanted to hear.

“I was at Chelsea for seven years and won everything except the Champions League.

“Hopefully this move will give me the trophy I haven’t got as well as another Premier League title.”