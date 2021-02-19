Willian racially abused and calls for more to be done

Arsenal attacker Willian has become the latest player to be racially abused and he has called for more to be done.

The Premier League has seen several incidences of players being subjected to racial abuse on social media in recent weeks.

As authorities work hard to kick out the menace from the game, the abusers are not showing any willingness to stop any time soon.

Willian has struggled for form since he joined Arsenal from Chelsea for free in the summer.

He has lost his place in the team in recent months as Mikel Arteta fields others who are delivering.

He was a late sub in Arsenal’s 1-1 draw with Benfica yesterday and suffered the abuse after the game.

The Brazilian took to his Instagram account to post a screenshot of the latest attacks from the racists.

On the first screenshot, he added: ‘Something needs to change! The fight against racism continues’

On the second, he wrote: ‘One more’.

Willian is already having a hard time at the Emirates as he struggles to justify being given a three-year deal at the club.

He will need all the support he can get at this time.