Willian reveals the player who helped persuade him to come to Arsenal

New Arsenal signing, Willian has revealed that David Luiz played a key role in helping him decide to join Arsenal.

The former Chelsea winger just joined the Gunners on a free transfer after seven years at Stamford Bridge.

He had wanted to remain a Chelsea player, but when it became clear that the club will not be agreeing to his terms for a new deal, he decided against signing a new deal with them.

He had interest from several top sides being that he is one of the best free agents available this summer, but he chose to join Arsenal after being tempted by Luiz.

Willian was speaking to Arsenal.com and he talked about how he has been friends with Luiz for a long time and how the former PSG defender continually asked him to come and join him at the Emirates.

Both players have a long relationship together and after playing for Chelsea and the Brazilian national team together, they will hope to achieve more success at Arsenal.

“He’s very happy,” Willian Arsenal Digital. “We played together in the national team, we played together at Chelsea, and now at Arsenal again. I think we can do great things together, I hope so, but I’m very happy to be with him again.

“He said, ‘Come to Arsenal, come to Arsenal, I want you to come!’ So that was the conversation. He is a very nice guy, a top player and I’m very excited to play with him again.

“Of course [he helped in the past], many times. Many times when I had difficult times at Chelsea he was helping me a lot. He is this kind of person that wants to help, especially young players without experience. He is the guy that helps everyone.”