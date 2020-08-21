Willian reveals what is very important to him for Arsenal to win titles

Arsenal new boy, Willian has added his voice to that of the club’s fans urging their captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to sign a new deal.

Aubameyang has entered the final 12 months of his current deal at the club and they have made it clear that they want him to sign a new deal.

He has been in talks with the club over a new contract, but there has been no official announcement that he has signed even though it seems he will stay.

The striker is being targeted by the likes of Barcelona and Inter Milan and he is in the best position to run down his deal or force the team to sell him.

Willian, however, joined the Gunners to win trophies and the Brazilian recognizes that he will need to be surrounded by the best quality players before he can achieve those goals.

Just like most Arsenal fans and players, he has made it known that the striker is very important to their plans of achieving great stuff as a team.

The winger told SunSport: “I joined Arsenal because we can challenge for titles but Pierre will be a big part of the plan.

“He has to stay — it is very important to me.

“This is a guy who gets 25-30 goals a season and we have to keep a player like that.

“He’s one of the best players in our team and somebody I want to be making chances for.”