Willian reveals why it never worked out for him at Arsenal

Willian has revealed he lacked the motivation to play at Arsenal and that is one reason he struggled for the Gunners.

The Brazilian joined Mikel Arteta’s side in 2020, as the Spaniard wanted to add more experience to his team.

He had spent most of his career across town at Chelsea, and he was an accomplished Premier League player.

However, his spell at Arsenal was disastrous, and he elected to leave the club by mutual consent after one season.

The fans had turned on him, but he could have continued to stay at the Emirates and collect his huge wages.

He moved back to Brazil with Corinthians, but he is back in the Premier League now, where he plays for Fulham.

The attacker spoke to The Athletic about his spell at the Emirates. He said:

“Money is not the most important thing in the world. I have to feel good, to feel motivated to go to training. I wasn’t having that there so I decided to leave.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Willian was a good player at Chelsea, and he was an exciting signing for most of us.

However, he quickly proved to be a bad buy and did the honourable thing to leave.

He might feel he could have stayed, but he did himself a favour because he may have struggled with the atmosphere from fans who wanted him gone.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Arteta talks about Granit Xhaka, Fabio Vieira and Arsenal’s improvement since last year…

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids