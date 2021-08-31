Willian says Goodbye – “Unfortunately it didn’t happen for me at Arsenal”

So Willian’s ill-fated time at Arsenal has finally come to the end, cut short by his terrible form on the pitch and the acrimony of the fans to the ex-Chelsea winger.

He can now return to Corinthians in Brazil, which is where he started his career before his move to Europe, but he has written an honest farewell to Arsenal fans and admits that it just didn’t work out for him at the Emirates.

It didn’t start well for the Brazilian as he was branded as just another Chelsea Pensioner moving across London to get one more big massive payday in the retirement home for ex-Blues, and despite starting well in his first ever game for the Gunners, his form dropped away and he soon became a figure of fun, although a very expensive figure.

Anyway, this is what he wrote inn his farewell note to Arsenal fans….

willianborges88

I would like to thank Arsenal for the opportunity they have given to me and for the warm welcome received by everybody at the club.

Unfortunately things on the pitch didn’t go the way we had all planned and hoped, I received a lot of criticism especially from some members of the press that I had come here for financial reasons… I hope with my actions today explain to those people and they now understand that was not the case. I hope it teaches some people that they should not be so quick to pass judgement and creat bad environments to make themselves important even though I accept that’s part of the game.

All my career I have done everything to be the best I can be I always want to win and I find it hard to accept not doing so. Unfortunately it didn’t happen for me at Arsenal and I am sorry about that.

I came to England in 2013 and I have enjoyed every minute of my time here. I want to thank everyone who has helped me along the way to play in this wonderful league that is full of heart and spirit.

To the Arsenal fans I am sorry we never got to meet properly due to the pandemic but I know your desire for success and your support for the club is incredible so I wish you all the best for the future because you deserve it. To everyone else involved with this historic club I wish you all the best for the future.

Willian has certainly gained a little respect for not simply sitting out his contract and counting the money, as certain former Arsenal players have done.

So, it just leaves me to say, goodbye and good luck back in your homeland…