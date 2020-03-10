Willian has spoken about his situation at Chelsea.

Arsenal transfer target Willian has provided an update on his situation at Chelsea amid links with him becoming a target for the Gunners.

French outlet Le 10 Sport claim we’re one of the teams interested in Willian as he nears potentially becoming a free agent this summer, which would surely make him one of the best possible free transfers on the market.

It remains to be seen if Arsenal will definitely pounce for him, but the Brazil international has certainly not ruled out leaving Stamford Bridge, though he says at the moment he hasn’t spoken to any other clubs.

Willian is also quoted by the Evening Standard as possibly giving Arsenal hope of a deal by expressing his love for London.

“I still don’t know,” Willian told ESPN Brazil, as quoted by the Standard. “There’s nothing with any [other] team. There’s no offer from any team. My negotiation for now is with Chelsea. There’s still nothing concrete from any team. And the situation with Chelsea is still that way. Chelsea offered me two, I demanded three, and it stopped there. There’s nothing much.”

Gooners would surely welcome Willian despite his long stay at our rivals Chelsea, with the 31-year-old still a quality performer who could arguably be an upgrade on the struggling Nicolas Pepe in our attack.

“Look, I always like to make it very clear the respect I have for this club, the affection I have for Chelsea too,” he added. “Regardless of my situation, whether I’ll stay or not, one thing I can say: I’ll always try to do my best, give my best on the pitch for this team. There’s really no offer from any club.

“So I wanted to make this very clear, that I’m still a Chelsea player, and I’ll always try to do my best until the end of my contract. Whether I stay or not, we’ll see that in the future.

“We really like London, I’ve said this many times. It’s a city that my family and I love to live in, we love the city.”