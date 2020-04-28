Willian transfer in doubt due to one major Arsenal concern

The Willian transfer saga has taken yet another turn.

Arsenal fans waiting for another Willian transfer update may be disappointed to learn that the deal now reportedly looks in some doubt.

According to the latest from the Sun, the Gunners are now seemingly unsure about meeting the Chelsea winger’s hefty wage demands, as he wants to keep on earning the £120,000 a week that he makes at Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal probably can’t afford to be paying quite that much to a player who, while being a free agent this summer, seems unlikely to be a particularly long-term addition to the squad, and who won’t be guaranteed a place in the starting XI every week.

Mikel Arteta could no doubt do with strengthening this struggling side he inherited from Unai Emery, but Willian is surely now past his peak and we could perhaps make better use of our money than accepting his big wage demands.

The Sun note that Willian has rejected the offer of a new contract from Chelsea and also has admirers in Liverpool and Inter Milan.