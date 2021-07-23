Willian wage means Arsenal faces another Mesut Ozil situation

It is ironic that Arsenal signed Willian onto a big-money contract while they were trying to get rid of Mesut Ozil from one at the start of last season.

The Brazilian has now become the same type of burden that they got rid of when Ozil left.

Willian joined Arsenal as one of the best attackers in the Premier League and we had expected him to help our team to thrive under Mikel Arteta.

Arteta believed in him so much that he benched Arsenal’s record signing, Nicolas Pepe for the Brazilian.

Now the Gunners want to offload him, but Tuttomercatoweb via The Sun says that is almost impossible.

This is because the attacker simply earns too much at the Emirates on £200,000 a week and he doesn’t seem like he will ever play well enough to justify that wage.

The report says Arsenal remains keen to get rid of him, but they are stuck with each other with two more seasons left on his current deal.

The Gunners reportedly need him off their wage bill now, but they are more likely to be stuck with him for the duration of his deal, bringing them back to when they had to put up with Ozil.