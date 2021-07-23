Willian wage means Arsenal faces another Mesut Ozil situation

It is ironic that Arsenal signed Willian onto a big-money contract while they were trying to get rid of Mesut Ozil from one at the start of last season.
The Brazilian has now become the same type of burden that they got rid of when Ozil left.
Willian joined Arsenal as one of the best attackers in the Premier League and we had expected him to help our team to thrive under Mikel Arteta.
Arteta believed in him so much that he benched Arsenal’s record signing, Nicolas Pepe for the Brazilian.
Now the Gunners want to offload him, but Tuttomercatoweb via The Sun says that is almost impossible.
This is because the attacker simply earns too much at the Emirates on £200,000 a week and he doesn’t seem like he will ever play well enough to justify that wage.
The report says Arsenal remains keen to get rid of him, but they are stuck with each other with two more seasons left on his current deal.
The Gunners reportedly need him off their wage bill now, but they are more likely to be stuck with him for the duration of his deal, bringing them back to when they had to put up with Ozil.
The amateurish way that this club has been run is nothing short of embarrassing. I just hope Auba doesn’t turn into the same thing too.
And then you look at our keeper situation and you can see why Arsenal are a laughing stock!
Couldn’t manage a piss up in a brewery!!
GunnerREy, we don’t have any keeper situation as I believe Leno is capable enough if we are going for Oblak or Pool’s keeper. Let Hein and Okonwko compete for who is second and third choice. Just last year we let go about 4 goal keepers we have invested greatly on. Why wasting resources and time on them if they can fill in at the second and third space like during the time of Wenger.
Signing of Wilian was one of the best mistake Arsenal made but now they have to face it for another 2 years
100k a week
Was still a top player when he joined ,maybe we have to look at the way he’s been managed, it the first player to go downhill as soon as Arteta got his hands on them .
Dan kit, what is Willian actually wages? The info was he would be on 120k pw when we signed him. Where is the 200k is coming from
It’s not the *
Soon we’ll see the solution for this Willian situation in an opinion article titled “How signing Willian on a free transfer is the best ever decision the club made!”. Time to chill and wait for the artificial intelligence to put that into words.