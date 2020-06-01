Willian’s agent denies contact with Arsenal or Chelsea over move

Kia Joorabchian has moved to deny that Arsenal or any other clubs have spoken to him about a move for his client Willian as of yet.

The Chelsea winger is out of contract come the end of the season, and while he seems to prefer an extended stay in West London, there are issues over the deal on offer.

Joorabchian admits that his client is seeking a three-year contract before agreeing to extend his stay with the Blues, but they have a strict policy on contract lengths for players over 30, and are said to only be willing to offer a two-year deal.

“Willian wanted to sign a three-year contract and then see where his career takes him,” Joorabchian told Sky Sports News. “Chelsea’s policy only allows two, so that’s where the sticking block was.

“Chelsea have a policy, which we respect and understand, but Willian has a career and he has ambition. He wants to finish his playing career at a very high level.”

“At the moment, he’s a Chelsea player. He has a contract with Chelsea until the season is over, so I think it is disrespectful to talk about him moving to other clubs.

“We have not spoken to Tottenham, or any other club, at the moment.”

Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona have also been listed as potential suitors for the Brazilian winger by MundoDeportivo (Via ESPN), although while Arsenal wasn’t named by Joorabchian, publications like the Mirror do claim he is amongst our targets.

Would Willian be a great addition to our front-line? Does our young squad need a little more experience to be added?

Patrick