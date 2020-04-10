Willian’s agent gives update on his future amidst interest from Arsenal

Willian has put talks of his future on hold at the moment as the world battles the outbreak of the coronavirus, according to his agent Kia Joorabchian.

Willian is set to become a free agent after struggling to agree on a new contract with Chelsea.

The Blues look to have also accepted their fate and he is set to join any of the other teams looking to sign him.

The Brazilian has attracted the attention of several English and European sides with Arsenal, Tottenham and Juventus all linked with a move for him.

However, it seems that his suitors would have to wait until the end of the current pandemic before they can begin to talk about making a move for him.

Joorabchian said as quoted by Sky Sports: “There is a lot of speculation but I can genuinely explain to you we have not spoken about transfers or anything like that.

“No one has the right feeling.

“Neither us nor the other side have the feeling to discuss something when so much is happening around the world that is so much more important.”

The Brazilian looks very likely to leave Stamford Bridge after seven years of service after Jose Mourinho convinced him to reject Tottenham and move to the Blues in 2013.

Arsenal managed to convince David Luiz to join them from Chelsea last summer and they will be hoping they can pull off a similar coup.