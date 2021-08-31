Willian’s agent opens up on his exit claiming Arsenal ‘project wasn’t there’

Willian has decided to leave Arsenal this summer despite having two years remaining on his playing contract, and his agent Kia Joorabchian has opened up about the situation.
The Brazilian is said to have agreed to leave without any severance package from the Gunners, gifting the Gunners a sizeable saving, and the midfielder is now expected to find a new club to join.
His agent insists that his player ‘willingly’ agreed to terminate his contract, before taking a parting shot by claiming that Arsenal convinced Willian of a project that simply ‘wasn’t there’.
“He terminated his contract and he did it willingly, he’s probably one of the first players to do so,” Kia said live on TalkSPORT(via CaughtOffside).
“Previously players, especially at Arsenal, have sat their contracts out, but he wasn’t one of them.
“When he joined, he sincerely joined because he was very much at the centre of Arteta’s thinking.
“Arteta make several presentations to Willian and made it clear he would be the focus point of how he would build the team around him.
“Willian had an offer from Chelsea to extend for two more years, but he wanted three years and he made the move. Unfortunately it didn’t work out for him.
“He was getting very heavily criticised over why he made the move here, but none of the things that have been suggested have not been the case.
“I spoke to Arsenal. I had a meeting with Arteta and Edu, they explained this has not gone well and I spoke to Willian.
“I don’t think it benefits any part to just let someone sit there for the sake of sitting there. When things go wrong, both sides should consider the fact it’s gone wrong and you need to find a solution.
“I think Willian did the right thing, he went for the project and the project wasn’t there.”
It does seem strange how large the gulf was between his playing level for Arsenal from what we saw at Chelsea, but we seem to have had a lucky escape considering we (possibly foolishly) gave him a three-year deal despite his age, as he had every right to stay and cash that salary.
Can you think of any other players who have agreed to cut up their contracts and give up such rewards?
Patrick
Kudos to Willian for what he did, he was a massive failure at Arsenal and i dont know why but he has done us a massive favourby cancelling his contract. Im flabbergasted that someone who has failed and was milking the club actually did the decent thing. A pity more aren’t like that.
If MA is now going for youth (based on current transfers), why the hell would he want to build a team around Willian anyway?
I don’t think MA knows who or what he wants!
He wanted short cut but he met with reality
He’s telling the truth. There is no project and Arteta is an imposter, damaging our club. That is the factual reality. Arteta is damaging our club. I don’t know if it is deliberate or not but something is clearly wrong.
Yes I think Arteta is deliberately damaging the club. Because we are such a threat to the likes of City and Liverpool and co they send in Arteta to destroy us internally.
(sarcasm)