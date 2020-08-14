Willian’s weekly pay revealed and one wonders why Arsenal made 55 redundant

Arsenal has just completed the signing of former Chelsea winger, Willian on a three-deal.
The Brazilian left Stamford Bridge because the Blues would not hand him a three-year deal and he has gotten that at Arsenal.
The move is the second time in consecutive summers that players have moved from Chelsea to Arsenal after David Luiz did the same move last summer.
Some fans may think the Brazilian will bring much-needed experience to the Arsenal attack and possibly make them a top-four side again, it won’t of course.
But the Gunners have just made 55 staff redundant in response to the financial losses brought about by covid19.
Because of this, their financial business will always catch the public’s attention and Mail Online has just revealed the numbers behind their move for Willian.
It reveals that the Brazilian will be paid a weekly wage of £220,000 to play for the club for the next three seasons, with the option of a fourth.
The report claims that the player has agreed to personal terms with the Gunners for some time now and that although his weekly basic wage is lower than what he made at Chelsea, he will get an overall bigger weekly package that will include other bonuses like image rights and signing-on fees.
This is another joke signing by Arsenal that makes almost no football sense and even less financial sense.
After David Luiz and now Willian, you have to wonder what Chelsea pensioner Arsenal will sign next season on stupendous wages while probably laying off even more lowly paid staff.
Let’s save criticism until we see what value he will bring in our performance.
I think Martin that as taken into account the signing on bonus which is 15 mill so 120k a week plus 100k a week for 3 years signing on .
The Daily Fail is a joke paper with 8year olds attuning for them and they are not a fan of AFC .
So overall a 30 mil outlay if the reports are true ,not too shabby seeing we can sell him if it does not work out anyway ,and this a player who Barca bid 50 mil for 18 months ago
It says everywhere else that it’s 100k pw, I wonder where Mail Online got 220 from, it’d be a let down if it’s true though.
Regarding the redundancies, I believe that’s just down to the club not needing them any longer, not about the pay cuts or COVID-19. Anyways, that’s one signing down, and a few more to go, let’s hope Partey is next!… COYG!!
The mail online said it so it MUST be true!! Let the man kick a ball before you call the signing “a joke”. What if we get top 4 is it still a joke? Top four and a trophy? You wouldnt even mention the 55 redundancies if it was a signing you agreed with me thinks.
How about a picture of him in red and white??!!
It looks good on him Sue. Can’t wait for Partey to also be in the red and white. What a sight to behold.
His interview is on you tube ,weird hearing him speak for the first time
Very fetching, Kstix 😄
Omg if that does happen, it’ll definitely be a ‘pinch me, am I dreaming’ moment haha!!
We’ve seen how slow they were with announcing Willian… Auba and Partey will be in 2022 at this rate 😂
Good addition be positive
Atlethico are now out of UCL so let’s go get Partey