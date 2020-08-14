Willian’s weekly pay revealed and one wonders why Arsenal made 55 redundant

Arsenal has just completed the signing of former Chelsea winger, Willian on a three-deal.

The Brazilian left Stamford Bridge because the Blues would not hand him a three-year deal and he has gotten that at Arsenal.

The move is the second time in consecutive summers that players have moved from Chelsea to Arsenal after David Luiz did the same move last summer.

Some fans may think the Brazilian will bring much-needed experience to the Arsenal attack and possibly make them a top-four side again, it won’t of course.

But the Gunners have just made 55 staff redundant in response to the financial losses brought about by covid19.

Because of this, their financial business will always catch the public’s attention and Mail Online has just revealed the numbers behind their move for Willian.

It reveals that the Brazilian will be paid a weekly wage of £220,000 to play for the club for the next three seasons, with the option of a fourth.

The report claims that the player has agreed to personal terms with the Gunners for some time now and that although his weekly basic wage is lower than what he made at Chelsea, he will get an overall bigger weekly package that will include other bonuses like image rights and signing-on fees.

This is another joke signing by Arsenal that makes almost no football sense and even less financial sense.

After David Luiz and now Willian, you have to wonder what Chelsea pensioner Arsenal will sign next season on stupendous wages while probably laying off even more lowly paid staff.