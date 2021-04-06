Willock and AMN help inflict misery on our local rivals

Arsenal loanees help bring big guns back down to earth!

No matter how bad Arsenal’s season is going as each game goes by my mood always improves when our rivals don’t win!

Especially when it is Tottenham, as they are managed by Jose Mourinho. But add to that Chelsea as well who thought they would go on an unbeaten run since Tuchel came in and it makes things seem even more sweeter!

Tottenham thought they would cruise to a win over Newcastle, and Chelsea after starting brightly also thought they would win comfortably over West Brom, as both teams are fighting relegation and as Spurs led 2-1 and Chelsea 1-0 it looked likely that they would take home all three points but it was Arsenal yet again who had a say in both teams dropping points. All thanks to Arsenal loanees Aisley Maitland-Niles, who despite not scoring or getting an assist was solid in West Brom’s 5-2 win at Stamford Bridge.

Add to that Joe Willock who came off the bench and actually did get on the scoresheet for the Magpies, earning a 2-2 draw against Spurs, where no doubt that one point will hopefully prove decisive come the end of the season.

As reported by Football.London Joe speaking to Sky Sports after the game could not have been happier with how the game went especially as he is an Arsenal player still, stating:

“Yeah, I’m an Arsenal player, so it does make it a bit sweeter, but I’m happy to come here and do my job, come on the pitch and make an impact like the manager told me to do.”

So despite it being a poor weekend for Arsenal, I am happy that our two young players managed to help their teams get big results against two of the big clubs in the Premier League.

All games are experiences for the boys no matter their teams’ position and I hope this will improve their mentality and footballing ability for when they return to Arsenal to help us move forward next season! Here’s hoping hey Gooners!?

Shenel Osman