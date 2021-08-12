Willock and representatives claimed to have walked out on talks with Newcastle

Joe Willock’s transfer to Premier League club Newcastle United has taken yet another twist, as the move has apparently stalled over a disagreement on personal terms.

According to local news outlet ChronicleLive. Willock and his father “walked out of the room,” after chat with the Tyneside club’s transfer chief Lee Charnley failed to reach a positive conclusion.

The Gunners had agreed a package exceeding £20million on the weekend from Steve Bruce’s side. It still remains to be seen whether Newcastle will start another round of negotiations with the player’s camp.

In the press conference that Mikel Arteta gave on Thursday morning, he stated that the 21-year-old has placed himself in a “strong position” regarding his future.

The Spaniard commented, “What he’s done is put himself in a really strong position where he can choose what his future will look like.”

Since making his debut in April 2018, the Englishman has failed to establish his place in the first-team set up.

With Arsenal hoping to refresh the team, the offer that was on table for their young midfielder was hard to turn down, especially when the London side have seen little money coming in, in the current shop window.

There was a clear divide among the club’s faithful when reports emerged that the North London outfit had agreed a fee for Willock from Newcastle United.

Some were clearly disappointed, while others pointed out that it was the best decision to move him on when his price was inflated, due to his freak goalscoring record at St. James Park.

The recent development will be expected stir up a conversation about Willock again.

