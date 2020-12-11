Willock equals four-year-old Arsenal European record

Arsenal has had a fine season in the Europa League, winning six of six group games and they will hope that they can win the competition this season, giving themselves the chance to play in the Champions League next season.

One of their top players in the competition this season has been Joe Willock with the Englishman taking his chances to impress Mikel Arteta.

He hasn’t played much in the Premier League, but Arteta has trusted him to get the team through Europa League matches.

He has returned the faith shown in him with some fine performances, scoring three times and providing as many assists.

Those numbers are one of the reasons why Arsenal has been one of the top sides in the competition, and Optajoe has revealed that they are record-equaling figures.

It says that Willock’s 3 goals and 3 assists were the first time that an Arsenal player has recorded such a figure in Europe since the 2016/2017 season when Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez did the same.

Willock has used the Europa League to show Arteta what he can offer and the midfielder will be hoping that the Spanish manager will consider him good enough to start in the Premier League soon.