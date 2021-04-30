Willock faces Arsenal return as Newcastle finds alternative to Arsenal’s loanee

Joe Willock could return to Arsenal in the summer, even though he is enjoying his time on loan at Newcastle United.

The midfielder joined the Magpies on loan for the rest of this season and has been flourishing under Steve Bruce.

He has gotten more chances to play than he got at Arsenal in the first half of the season and it is exactly what he will want next season as well.

As he thrives at the northeast side, the Magpies would want to keep him, but signing a player from Arsenal will not be easy and they have now found an alternative to Willock.

Sun Sports says Arsenal values him at £20million and that fee would be too much for Newcastle to pay.

They have now made Huddersfield’s Lewis O’Brien a target and the midfielder will be a cheaper alternative.

The Championship side are battling to be saved from relegation this season, but even if they are not relegated, O’Brien has been tipped to leave.

The report says he is rated at just £4m, a fee that should be much easier for Newcastle United to pay.

Mikel Arteta will need new midfielders in the summer when Martin Odegaard and Dani Ceballos have returned to Real Madrid.

Willock would eye a place in the team next term, but it remains unclear if Arteta considers him ready for bigger responsibilities at the Emirates.