Willock on the brink of making Premier League goalscoring history

Joe Willock has had arguably the most productive loan spell in the Premier League in this second half of the season and he looks set to make a piece of history in his next game.
The midfielder didn’t see much football action in the first half of the campaign and joined Newcastle on loan in the last transfer window so that he could play more often.
He has helped the Magpies maintain their Premier League status with a few games to spare.
What has stood him out during his spell in the Northeast is his goals and he has now scored in his last five consecutive Premier League games.
He would expect to play a part in Newcastle’s game against Sheffield United this evening and can make history if he scores again.
The Premier League says he would become the youngest player to score in six consecutive games in the competition if he nets against the Blades.
Willock’s loan spell has been a hugely successful one, but question marks remain over his suitability to Mikel Arteta’s style.
The Spaniard will probably hand him a chance to fight for an Arsenal first-team spot in preseason and it will interesting to see if he can seize it.
How strange, here at Arsenal, Willock looked OK, but not special, at Newcastle he looks pretty good. Could it be he is no longer micro-managed and has more creative freedom? Viva freedom….nobody will get it here at Arsenal……they will be creatively suffocated.
Bring him back …..He’s starting to thrive at the highst level with Ceballos leaving he would be an up grade……
It seems that all our laonees are doing very well….Torriera Guendouzi Mavropanos Salliba ….A good haedach to have for Arteta…..
The question you should be asking is what’s Arteta’s style of play cos as it seems to me he himself doesn’t even know if he has one let alone knowing the players to fit into it…..if you ask me …I will tell you Arteta’s style of play is cowardice football…. definitely no player wants to fit into such style…. Thanks writer
I hope he does having said that i think the best thing for both parties would be for Joe to sign for NFC a team that seems to suit his football and an experienced manager that wants& trust him and a decent fee for us circa 20M we may as well insert s buy back or sell on fee clauses no?