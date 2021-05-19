Willock on the brink of making Premier League goalscoring history

Joe Willock has had arguably the most productive loan spell in the Premier League in this second half of the season and he looks set to make a piece of history in his next game.

The midfielder didn’t see much football action in the first half of the campaign and joined Newcastle on loan in the last transfer window so that he could play more often.

He has helped the Magpies maintain their Premier League status with a few games to spare.

What has stood him out during his spell in the Northeast is his goals and he has now scored in his last five consecutive Premier League games.

He would expect to play a part in Newcastle’s game against Sheffield United this evening and can make history if he scores again.

The Premier League says he would become the youngest player to score in six consecutive games in the competition if he nets against the Blades.

Willock’s loan spell has been a hugely successful one, but question marks remain over his suitability to Mikel Arteta’s style.

The Spaniard will probably hand him a chance to fight for an Arsenal first-team spot in preseason and it will interesting to see if he can seize it.