Willock scores, Saliba shines and other Arsenal loan reports

Arsenal had to trim their squad in the last transfer window as they had too many redundant players.

The likes of Shkodran Mustafi and Mesut Ozil had their deals terminated, but the club also loaned out Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Joe Willock.

Both players joined an already populated list of Arsenal players playing temporarily away from the club.

The club has now delivered an update on how their out-on-loan players performed at their different teams.

Willock scored on his debut for Newcastle United against Southampton, helping them to a 3-2 win.

Maitland-Niles played the full 90 minutes but couldn’t stop West Brom from losing 2-0 to Tottenham.

William Saliba helped Nice keep a clean sheet in their win over Angers.

Sead Kolasinac played for the entirety of the game as RB Leipzig beat his Schalke 04 side 3-0.

Matteo Guendouzi played more than 30 minutes as Hertha Berlin succumbed to a 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich.

Dinos Mavropanos’ Stuttgart was beaten 5-2 by Bayer Leverkusen, he played the whole 90 minutes.

Zech Medley started his first game for Kilmarnock in their 2-0 loss to St Mirren.

Mark McGuinness kept a clean sheet in Ipswich’s 2-0 win over Blackpool.