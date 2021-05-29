Willock wins May Player of the Month after fine form on loan at Newcastle

Joe Willock has won the EA Sports Premier League Player of the Month for May, the Premier League has announced on Twitter.

The Arsenal youngster spent the second half of the campaign on loan at Newcastle United and he single-handedly helped them to win their fight against relegation.

He scored 8 Premier League goals for them and seven of them came in seven consecutive games until the last game of the season.

It was a remarkable loan spell for him as he became arguably the best loan player in the Premier League in the final six months of the season.

After a strong end to April, he scored in every Premier League game in May to beat some serious competition to win the award.

He started by scoring in their shock 4-2 win over Leicester City and followed it up with another goal against Manchester City in a 4-3 defeat for the Magpies.

He scored again in a 1-0 win over Sheffield United before netting another goal in their 2-0 defeat of Fulham.

His fine end to the season helped him defeat competition from the likes of Gareth Bale, Alison Becker, Sadio Mane, Nicolas Pepe, Christian Benteke, Aaron Ramsdale and Rodrigo.