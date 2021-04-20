Willock’s future could be away from Arsenal following Steve Bruce comments

Arsenal faces a fight to keep hold of Joe Willock after Steve Bruce admitted that they would like to keep him at Newcastle United.

The midfielder has been on loan at the North-East side since the start of this year and he has enjoyed more game time than he got when he was at Arsenal.

The 21-year-old has scored 3 Premier League goals this season and has been doing well for his loan team.

Mikel Arteta will obviously be monitoring his performances from the Emirates, but Arsenal is planning to keep Martin Odegaard or to sign another midfielder in the summer.

This shows that they don’t exactly have faith in Willock and he might struggle to get game time again, next season.

Bruce has been happy to work with him and the Magpies’ boss admits that they would love to keep him.

He insisted that Willock is exactly the type of player his team needs to build around ahead of the future.

He said via Sun Sports: “We would love to keep him here.

“Here is the type of player you’d love to build your club around.

“Whether we can or not I’m not quite sure.

“I was delighted with the response after the penalty (for West Ham).

“Joe coming on and getting after them high up the pitch was vitally important.”