Willock’s Newcastle return in doubt as other clubs want to sign him

Newcastle United appeared to be front runners in the race for Joe Willock’s signature this summer after he spent the second half of last season on loan with them.

The Arsenal midfielder was in blistering form as he scored 8 times for the Magpies before the campaign ended.

His fine form should have earned him the trust of Mikel Arteta at Arsenal, but the Gunners are rebuilding their squad and that means almost no one is above being sold at the moment and that includes Willock.

However, he seems to be in the plans of the manager for now and that has frustrated Newcastle’s efforts to sign him again, even if it’s for a loan deal.

As they continue to delay reaching an agreement with Arsenal over his signature, it seems another club will beat them to the midfielder.

The Telegraph’s Luke Edwards delivered some news about Newcastle’s summer transfers and claimed that more clubs want the Arsenal man.

He tweeted: “And yes other clubs are in for Gallagher. Palace being one of them and would mean he can stay in London. Leeds also interested. Think others are also in for Willock too. We’ve done this dance before. That’s why I said it’s a big IF.”