Wilshere admits devastation as his U18 falls short to West Ham

Arsenal U18 coach Jack Wilshere admits he is devastated after West Ham beat his team in the final of the FA Youth Cup.

The ex-midfielder has done a terrific job in leading them to that final and has been praised for how he has managed the club’s young talents.

Ending the campaign by winning the FA Youth Cup would have been perfect, but West Ham was much better and are champions.

Like his players and most Arsenal fans, Wilshere is devastated and said via The Evening Standard:

‘It’s difficult to analyse that right now because my overriding feeling is devastation, really.

‘Yes, there are big lessons for the boys tonight and it’s important that they take them but they should be proud of themselves as well. They’ve given me, the staff, themselves some unbelievable memories, some moments in football that don’t happen all the time. When they happen, you have to take them in because you have moments like this in football where it’s devastating.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Even though they did not win the Cup, we are proud of our U18 team and their coaches for reaching the final.

It has been refreshing to see Wilshere thrive in a new role back at the club and we hope he develops into a top manager.

This could be the start of a journey that might help him to become an Arsenal manager in the future.

