Wilshere admits he knows he is still a long way from becoming a first-team coach

Jack Wilshere is thriving in his role as Arsenal’s U18 coach, with a clear ambition to become a top manager for a senior team.

As a former midfielder, Wilshere has a strong foundation for success in senior management, given that many successful coaches have played that position.

He enjoys working with Arsenal’s young players, focusing on developing their talents and inspiring them to aim for successful senior careers.

Arsenal features several former players in various coaching roles, including their first team, which is led by Mikel Arteta.

While Wilshere has expressed a desire to manage a senior team one day, he acknowledges that he still has a significant journey ahead to reach that goal.

He tells the Daily Mail:

‘I’d like to challenge myself and try and try and get as high as I can in first-team football. I have similar dreams in terms of what I want to do as a coach (to my playing career). I’ve got a supportive family that would potentially come wherever I wanted to go.

‘But I’m also humble enough to know that I’ve got an education to go through, and I’ve got so many areas of self-development that I need to get better before that happens. But that’s the dream, and I was successful with the first goal, so hopefully I’ve got the same mentality, the same motivation to be as successful as I was as a player.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Working with the academy stars is one of the best first steps into management, and Wilshere is expected to eventually succeed in a senior position.

