Wilshere and Ramsey – Parallel journeys shaped by talent, loyalty and disappointment

In many ways, Jack Wilshere and Aaron Ramsey’s careers have mirrored each other.

Both were teenagers trusted by Mr Wenger to play in his first team, seen as bright hopes for Arsenal’s future at a time when the club’s spending was restricted by the cost of building the Emirates Stadium. One reason the clause to re-sign Fabregas was not activated was due to the presence of the two young midfielders.

Not only was a great deal of pressure placed on their young shoulders at club level, but also on the international stage. The pair helped end the Gunners’ nine-year trophy drought, with Rambo scoring in two FA Cup Finals.

Owners and managers are often skilled at manipulating fans when it suits them, painting players who wish to leave or reject contracts as disloyal. Wilshere and Ramsey were vocal in saying they always wanted to remain in North London, but their employers reneged on verbal agreements.

Unai Emery did not rate either, and made it clear to Wilshere that the deal agreed with the previous regime — where he would be paid more based on appearances — would not be feasible, as the new manager saw him low in his pecking order. It was the board’s decision not only to withhold the approved pay rise for Ramsey but to end all contract extension talks.

Once seen as potential captains, the two were ultimately forced to leave as free agents.

Tragically, the most significant thing they now share is the association with devastating injuries that robbed both of their powers during peak years. Both are still young enough that, had they stayed healthy, they would likely be performing at the highest level. Talent was never in doubt. Their minds were willing — their bodies were not.

At 33, Jack Wilshere is retired. Thirty-four-year-old Ramsey may face that same decision this summer when his contract expires. And just when it seemed their stories could not intersect any further, days after Cardiff asked Aaron Ramsey to manage them until the end of the season, the same occurred with Jack Wilshere at Norwich.

It is hard not to feel immense happiness for Super Jack after something he loved and excelled at was taken from him so early, simply due to misfortune.

Mentally more than physically, Wilshere struggled for years to accept his new reality. His body failed him at West Ham and Bournemouth, yet he refused to accept the truth, blaming others for a lack of opportunities and feeling discriminated against due to his injury history. It was as if he were the last to realise the truth, or perhaps deep down he knew, but did not wish to confront his demons.

He travelled as far as Denmark in search of first-team football, and it was there that Jack Wilshere came to terms with the fact he had been chasing illusions. At just 30, the dreams he was reaching for had become unattainable — and it broke his heart.

That is why Mikel Arteta inviting his former teammate back to train was one of the most admirable things the manager has done. To help him stay fit, Wilshere was treated like a squad member and even included on the club’s winter training camp.

The Spaniard had no obligation to do this; he did so simply because, as Wilshere’s former captain, he liked the person. Still struggling with his circumstances, the player harboured faint hopes of earning a short-term deal. However, his former skipper had a longer-term plan in mind.

Four days after retiring, Jack Wilshere was appointed head coach of the Arsenal Under-18 team, it was a classy gesture by Arteta, recognising how low Wilshere had been, and ensuring he remained involved in the game.

He would go on to help develop talents such as Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri. Seeing the opportunity to join the first-team coaching staff at Carrow Road as a step up in his career, Wilshere accepted. Six months on, he is set to manage in the Championship.

He has two matches to earn the role on a permanent basis. The second — and final — game of the campaign?

Against Aaron Ramsey.