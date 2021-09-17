Wilshere could ditch Arsenal return for a chance in Australia

Jack Wilshere could ignore a return to train with Arsenal and move to Australia instead after a new opportunity to play arose there.

The midfielder has been clubless since Bournemouth released him at the end of last season.

He is one of the major success stories of the Arsenal academy and the Gunners have offered him a chance to come and train with them before he finds a new club.

The midfielder is just 29 and should be at the peak of his career at the moment.

However, injuries have robbed him of the chance to become an important player and it is one reason clubs aren’t coming close to him.

However, The Sun reports that ambitious A-League club Newcastle Jets has an interest in him.

The report claims that they are looking to spend big and to fund a title challenge in this campaign.

One of the players who they are looking at is Wilshere and it is an opportunity that he might consider taking.

If that happens, he would ignore Arsenal’s offer to join them in training and that would be best for him because there is no plan from the Gunners to offer him even a short-term deal at the moment.