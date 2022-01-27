Wilshere could find a new club before the end of this month

Jack Wilshere could join a new club this month after spending the last few months training with Arsenal.

The former Gunners’ midfielder has been keeping fit with the club’s help and has enjoyed some support from Mikel Arteta.

The Spaniard has taken him with his squad to the current training camp in Dubai, even though Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was left at home.

Football London claims he is now attracting the attention of several clubs around the continent.

It claims clubs from Greece and Italy and the English Championship have been asking about his signature.

The Italian side Monza and Greek team AEK Athens are the sides outside England, while several others in the Championship appear keen to hand him a new lease of life.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Wilshere should be enjoying the best years of his career at the moment and it is sad to see him struggle to find a new club.

The midfielder has not been lucky with injuries, which is one reason clubs are hesitant about signing him.

But he has been training with Arsenal for some time now, and there is hardly any report about him getting injured.

Hopefully, that would help him get a new home soon, and we can watch him do what he loves most.