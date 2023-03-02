Wilshere could help Arsenal sign coveted Premier League star

Jack Wilshere is an important part of Arsenal and has helped the Gunners groom the next young talents since becoming the club’s U18 coach.

However, we will need him to help add a new top-quality player to the squad at the end of this season, can he?

Arsenal is keen on Declan Rice, but the midfielder is also being targeted by most of England’s top clubs, which should make it hard for any suitor to win the race.

However, the Gunners have one man who could make a difference: Wilshere.

After leaving the Emirates, the Arsenal youth coach went to West Ham and the Daily Mail reports he built a bond with Rice there.

They have remained close and this relationship could help Arsenal win the race. So it is time for agent Wilshere to get to work.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Wilshere might have an influence we can use to get this deal sorted as one of the most respected midfielders of his time.

Rice must have learnt so much from the ex-England international, which means he respects Wilshere and we hope it works in our favour.

For now, we need to do the work behind the scenes and try to find the agreement on the player side before the transfer window reopens.

