Wilshere could knock on Arsenal’s door to sign some youngsters on loan

Jack Wilshere previously worked as a coach with the Arsenal Under-18 side before taking up his role at Luton Town, and his long association with the Gunners could prove important during the summer transfer window.

Having also played for Arsenal during his career, Wilshere maintains strong connections at the club and appears ready to use those relationships to strengthen his squad ahead of next season.

Wilshere targeting Arsenal youngsters

Arsenal have several talented young players who require regular senior football, and the club is expected to send a number of them out on loan during the summer.

Wilshere is now hoping to take advantage of that situation as he looks to improve his options at Luton Town.

He is expected to remain in charge for another season as the club aims for promotion, and adding promising young players could become an important part of his recruitment strategy.

Some of the youngsters Wilshere previously coached at Arsenal have already trained with the first team, although not all of them are likely to receive regular senior opportunities next season.

Loan opportunities could benefit both clubs

That could provide Wilshere with the chance to secure several talented players on temporary deals, and he has admitted that he is already considering such moves.

The former midfielder said via Talk Sport:

“Obviously I was in the academy and I’ve got a good link there, with the loans manager and the staff. I’m always in contact with them to see, as I know a couple of them.

“I know a couple of them went out on loan this year (Ismeal Kabia to Shrewsbury and Charles Sagoe to Kalmar) and I’m always keeping eyes on them. We took one from Man City, Emilio Lawrence, in January and if you look at his experience on loan, he came in, he was in the team, left out of the team and I told him that he had to earn my trust. He did that and he didn’t look back, he just pushed on from there, so I do feel like loans are really good at this level, for both parties. For us, because they add quality, there’s a reason why they’re at Man City and Arsenal, but also for their development.”

Wilshere’s comments highlight the value he places on loan signings as he prepares for another important season at Luton Town.