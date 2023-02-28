Wilshere discuss the exciting talents coming through at the club

Jack Wilshere is coaching some outstanding talents at Arsenal as the manager of their U18 side and has now given an insight on some talents we can look forward to seeing.

The ex-midfielder was also a teenage sensation when he first broke through at Arsenal and it was only persistent injuries that stopped him from reaching his full potential.

As he works at the club, he will look to help as many as possible develop into first-team material, with some youngsters already impressing.

He names Ethan Nwaneri, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Bradley Ibrahim and Jimi Gower as the special talents being groomed at the club now.

Wilshere tells The Athletic:

“There are some things that you see from Myles Lewis-Skelly, Ethan Nwaneri, Bradley Ibrahim, Jimi Gower — they do things you can’t coach. That’s why they’re at Arsenal.

“They need a few things tactically. I like my midfielders to be on the half-turn, play forward and touch forward, dribble if you can.”

We have some very impressive talents in our ranks, and it is not surprising that Wilshere has named these youngsters.

However, we must be careful not to rush them and ensure the praise does not get into their heads.

Many child prodigies fail to reach their full potential and we must work hard to help these youngsters break into the first team.

