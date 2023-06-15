Wilshere discusses horror injury which left doctor baffled

Jack Wilshere’s promising playing career was unfortunately cut short due to a series of injuries, and he has recently shared a horrifying experience that could have prematurely ended his time on the pitch.

Wilshere rose through the ranks at Arsenal and made an early breakthrough into their first team. As a young talent, he was highly regarded and was expected to achieve great things in the sport. However, his career was plagued by recurring injuries that significantly hindered his progress. By the time he reached his thirties, he was already facing difficulties finding a new club.

Currently managing Arsenal’s Under-18 side, Wilshere has reflected on a particular injury that left a lasting impact on him. He recalls a time when a doctor expressed surprise that he was still able to continue playing given the severity of the injury.

‘I went to see the specialist surgeon and he was like “I’ve never seen that. We’ve seen it in one person.” It was a snowboarder, you could imagine their ankles are locked in and they can bend it like that.’ He told Ben Foster on The Fozcast.

‘So they got in another guy, a specialist to do the surgery, and I didn’t know this until a few years later, so I then went back, it must have been about six years later I was 25 and went back to see the surgeon and he was like “oh you’re still playing?”.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Wilshere would have helped us win several trophies if he had stayed fit for much of his career and it was sad to see him plagued by so many injuries when he played.

The ex-midfielder will now look to build a career in management for himself and see if he can find success.

Just Arsenal Show – Alfie and Rob are back for the summer! Here they predict every single Arsenal incoming and outgoing this summer, including fees and potential destinations for outgoings.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…