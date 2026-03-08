Wilshere dreams of facing Tottenham in the Championship as Luton manager 

Jack Wilshere could find himself managing Luton Town in the Championship next season if the club succeeds in securing promotion.

The Hatters have been performing well and are among the teams tipped to move up, raising the possibility that they could be competing in the second tier next term. At the same time, Tottenham is experiencing a difficult Premier League campaign, which has led to growing speculation about their future.

Despite possessing a quality squad, Tottenham has struggled to maintain consistent results. Their ongoing difficulties have increased concerns that the club could face an unexpected relegation at the end of the season.

Possibility of an unlikely Championship clash

If Tottenham’s struggles continue, there is a genuine chance that they could drop into the Championship next season. Such an outcome would represent a major shock given the quality and depth within their squad.

Relegation would be viewed as a significant setback for a club that has long been expected to compete near the top of the Premier League. However, football has often produced surprising outcomes, and the remaining matches of the season could prove decisive.

Meanwhile, Luton Town continues to focus on achieving promotion. Their current form has encouraged optimism among supporters that a return to the Championship could soon become a reality.

Should both scenarios unfold, it could create an unusual situation in which Tottenham face Luton in the second tier, with Wilshere potentially leading the Hatters from the touchline.

Wilshere comments on the prospect

As a well-known Arsenal figure, Wilshere acknowledged that the possibility of Tottenham’s relegation has long been a subject of light-hearted rivalry within his family.

Speaking about the potential scenario, Wilshere reflected on the idea of managing Luton against Tottenham, as reported by the Metro:

‘I’ve said it a lot of times, and believe it or not, a lot of my family are Tottenham fans, and over the years we had some really good banter about it (Spurs getting relegated).

‘At the moment, my dream is to manage Luton in the Championship, and it might be against Tottenham.’