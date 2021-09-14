Wilshere expects to be back at Arsenal soon after Arteta invite

Jack Wilshere is delighted that Mikel Arteta is open to the idea of having him train with the Gunners as he searches for a new club.

The midfielder has been unattached since he was released by Bournemouth at the end of last season.

His career has been going downhill since he left the Gunners in 2018 and at 29, no club wants to take a chance on him yet.

He came through the ranks at Arsenal and has remained one of the success stories for their academy.

His breakthrough served as motivation for the likes of Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe, who came after him.

However, he could not stay fit to enjoy much of his career and that is one reason he is clubless at the moment.

Arteta, as reported by The Sun, said Wilshere is welcome to train with his squad and the former West Ham midfielder has now responded to the offer and says he will hold talks with the club in the coming days.

Via Football Daily, he said: “I really enjoyed playing with him, sharing a dressing room with him. To hear him come out and say the door is always open is nice.

“I think it can only help me, being around good players, training with world class players.

“And just being in a team environment is something that I’m interested in and I’m sure I’ll have a conversation with someone at the club over the next few days.”