Wilshere eyes a new managerial role after leaving Norwich

Jack Wilshere may soon find himself in charge of a senior team, as he is reportedly being considered for the managerial role at Plymouth Argyle. The former Arsenal midfielder has been gradually building his coaching credentials and appears ready to take the next step in his post-playing career.

Wilshere most recently served as part of the coaching staff at Norwich City, where he took over managerial duties for the final matches of the season. Despite his involvement and efforts during that period, the club opted not to offer him the job on a permanent basis. As a result, he left the role and began seeking new opportunities to prove himself in the senior game.

Plymouth Eye Wilshere for Promotion Push

The opportunity Wilshere has been seeking may now be close. According to The Daily Mail, Plymouth Argyle are in talks to appoint the 33-year-old as their next head coach. The League One side is aiming for promotion next season and believes Wilshere could inject the ambition and tactical insight needed to return to the Championship.

Wilshere has already demonstrated a clear desire to manage at senior level. After beginning his coaching journey with Arsenal’s Under-18 side, he has expressed a willingness to take on new challenges, wherever they may arise. This potential role at Plymouth would represent a significant milestone in his managerial development, offering a platform to lead a first-team squad throughout a full campaign.

Setbacks and Ambition Fuel His Journey

Although disappointed not to be given the permanent role at Norwich, Wilshere remains determined to pursue success on the bench. His ambition and dedication to the craft have not gone unnoticed, and a club like Plymouth could offer the perfect environment for him to implement his ideas and grow into the role.

Should he succeed and guide the team to promotion, Wilshere’s managerial reputation will only continue to rise. His long-term goal may well be to return to the top flight, and if his progress continues, he could one day be considered for a more prominent position, perhaps even within the Arsenal setup.

For now, all eyes are on whether he will take the reins at Plymouth and begin writing the next chapter of his promising coaching career.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…