Wilshere gives his opinion on Arsenal’s move for Gabriel Jesus

Jack Wilshere has given an opinion on Arsenal’s chances of signing Gabriel Jesus in this transfer window.

The Brazilian forward has been on the radar of the Gunners, and he is likely to leave Manchester City in this transfer window.

His relationship with Mikel Arteta when the latter was a coach at City means he might find life similar at the Emirates as it is at the Etihad.

Several clubs also want Jesus, including Tottenham and the ambitious Newcastle United.

The striker has been accustomed to winning trophies and playing in the Champions League for much of his time as a City player and he might want to join a team that plays in the UCL as well.

But Wilshere is confident that Arsenal stands a chance of landing the Brazilian. He tells Talk Sport:

“He has a year left on his contract?

“They could get him cheaper if they hold out. I’ve done that before (run down my contract) – you get more money that way, it’s a fact. That’s why the players do it. I think they will be queuing up (for Jesus).

“I think Arsenal will have a big chance of signing him because of his relationship with his manager.

“I think Newcastle would go for him. But I would love to see him at Arsenal.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus has remained one of the finest forwards in England over the last few seasons, and he should bring an improvement to the Arsenal attack if he joins them.

But signing him would not be straightforward, and they might force us to spend a lot of money before completing the transfer.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Video – The JustArsenal Show: Should Arsenal make Saka our highest paid player?

Learn more about Arsenal’s proud history – Decade by Decade CLICK HERE to visit our new Arsenal History section