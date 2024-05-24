Wilshere hit back at Carragher after he put Klopp over Wenger

Jack Wilshere has hit back at Jamie Carragher after the Liverpool idol ranked Jürgen Klopp ahead of Arsène Wenger as the best-ever Premier League manager, citing Klopp’s Champions League win.

Klopp has just left Liverpool as one of the best-ever coaches to have graced the Premier League.

The German was in the Anfield dugout for almost a decade before surprisingly deciding to leave the club at the end of this season.

Liverpool have since appointed a new manager, and they will remember Klopp as someone who helped them end their three-decade wait for a Premier League title.

However, Wenger made a huge and perhaps bigger impact on the Premier League when he arrived.

The Frenchman is also the only manager to coach an unbeaten team in the Premier League era.

After Carragher’s rankings were revealed, Wilshere reacted, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘[It is] unbelievable how he [Klopp] transformed Liverpool but Arsene’s legacy in the premier league is second to none.

‘Sorry Jamie but you are miles off it, please don’t be so biased and respect Arsene and what he did over a longer period, including leading the only team in the Premier League to be invincible.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Wenger was one of the best things that happened to English football, and the Frenchman revolutionised the game in the country, so he truly deserves more respect.