Wilshere insists Arteta now boasts the most complete midfielder at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta has now been told that his £105 million star is one of the most complete midfielders there is.

Speaking to Mirror Football, ex-Gunner Jack Wilshere praised England’s midfield depth, highlighting the blossoming partnership between Arsenal’s midfield general Declan Rice and Nottingham Forest’s rising talent Elliot Anderson – who is believed to be on The Gunners radar. After waxing lyrical about Anderson, Wilshere turned candidly to Rice, admitting just how impressed he has been.

What Wilshere said about Declan Rice

“You know, I love Dec, I made it clear, and everyone knows my relationship with Dec,” Wilshere said. “But take that away, and I think he’s outstanding. I really do. What is Dec? Is he a six, an eight, or a 10? He can do everything. We need to create midfielders who can do that.”

It is hard to argue against Wilshere’s verdict. Arsenal’s 2023 marquee signing has been a resounding success since arriving at the Emirates.

Initially recruited as a defensive midfielder, Rice has flourished under Mikel Arteta, evolving into the complete package. He has excelled as a number six, and not just that, he has effectively cured Arsenal’s lingering left-centre midfield hangover from Granit Xhaka’s departure. Notably, he has emerged as a dead-ball specialist, weaponising Arsenal from corners and dispatching free-kicks with precision.

Why Rice is worth every penny

Rice has more than justified the investment Arsenal made in him. Rarely does he deliver a poor performance, and his consistency has become central to Arteta’s tactical plan. It is why Alan Smith has boldly claimed that should Rice suffer injury, replacing him would prove an almost impossible task.

Many will be watching closely to see Rice, the heartbeat of Arteta’s Arsenal, deliver in Arsenal’s upcoming run of difficult fixtures.

Your thoughts on the important of Rice Gooners?

Daniel O

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…