Wilshere names Arsenal’s ‘best player’ who is just ahead of Bukayo Saka

Jack Wilshere has claimed that Emile Smith Rowe has been Arsenal’s best player so far this season, insisting he is ahead of team-mate Bukayo Saka.

The former Arsenal and England midfielder is currently without a club, but training at London Colney with the hope that he will find a new club in the not-too distant future, and spoke to Sky Sports (via Football.London) at the weekend prior to our Sunday clash with Brighton.

Jack told them that he was impressed by the level of consistency shown by Smith Rowe so far this term, even when the team overall was struggling in those opening losses to the new campaign, and believes he is instrumental in the way that the club wishes to play.

“He’s a player I really like, he came into the team last year but made the position his”, Wilshere said.

“This season even in the bad results he was the one player, the one shining light, he carries the ball so well in that transition from defence to attack he’s crucial in how this team want to play.

“He had a great season last season, but this season the consistency and at such a young age to be Arsenal’s best player, for me either him or Saka, probably him, their best player this season so far is a credit to him.”

Smith Rowe has been impressive so far this term, while Saka was one who appeared to be struggling with his fitness after a long summer including the European Championships, and I’m struggling to find any argument with any of Wilshere’s points.

Emile is definitely a key player for us, and his level has been keeping Nicolas Pepe benched even when he is asked to play in a wider role.

Who else deserves consideration as Arsenal’s best player so far?

Patrick