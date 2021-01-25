Wilshere names youngster as the best player in the current Arsenal team

Jack Wilshere has hailed Bukayo Saka as the best player in the current Arsenal team.

The former Gunner was answering questions from his fans in a Q&A session on Twitter and when asked who he thought was the best player in the current Arsenal team, he named Saka.

Saka established himself in the Arsenal team last season, and he hasn’t looked back.

The youngster has even earned a place in the England national team, and he might be selected for the Euros later this year.

He was a standout performer among the Arsenal players when the club was going through a rough patch recently, and Wilshere thinks he is the best players the team has right now.

The fan asked him: “Best Arsenal player in the squad right now?”

He responded on his Twitter page: “Saka! What a player.”

Wilshere also broke into the Arsenal team at a young age, but his Gunners career didn’t last, hopefully, that won’t be the case with Saka.

Saka has inspired the younger players in the Arsenal set up, and now the club can also bank on Emile Smith Rowe to help them get through difficult games.

Both players have so much development to do, yet they have been amazing for the team already.