Wilshere names youngster as the best player in the current Arsenal team

Jack Wilshere has hailed Bukayo Saka as the best player in the current Arsenal team.
The former Gunner was answering questions from his fans in a Q&A session on Twitter and when asked who he thought was the best player in the current Arsenal team, he named Saka.
Saka established himself in the Arsenal team last season, and he hasn’t looked back.
The youngster has even earned a place in the England national team, and he might be selected for the Euros later this year.
He was a standout performer among the Arsenal players when the club was going through a rough patch recently, and Wilshere thinks he is the best players the team has right now.
The fan asked him: “Best Arsenal player in the squad right now?”
He responded on his Twitter page: “Saka! What a player.”
Wilshere also broke into the Arsenal team at a young age, but his Gunners career didn’t last, hopefully, that won’t be the case with Saka.
Saka has inspired the younger players in the Arsenal set up, and now the club can also bank on Emile Smith Rowe to help them get through difficult games.
Both players have so much development to do, yet they have been amazing for the team already.
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
OT..
Martin Odegaard has spent the day at London Colney meeting his new team-mates, undergoing all the necessary medical checks and going through all the usual club media duties ahead of his move from Real Madrid. Told announcement is more likely to come tomorrow rather than today. (Charles Watts)
No Auba in the training pictures ☹
Thanks Sue
IF we win tomorrow night all is forgotten loosing Saturday, I would have like arsenal to win the cup again but this squad is not good enough to compete for the fa Cup, look for a europa place by finishing in the top 6, and playing in the europa league knock outs, the only way of getting into the champions league this year would be winning the europa league, which is not impossible…