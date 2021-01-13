Wilshere nears a return to football and it’s in England

Jack Wilshere might make a return to football with Bournemouth soon after the Cherries manager, Jason Tindall admitted that the midfielder has impressed while training with them.

Wilshere terminated his West Ham contract in the summer after he struggled to get playing time. He is now looking for a new team, and Bournemouth permitted him to train with their squad.

He spent some time on loan at the South Coast club when he was still on the books of Arsenal. He has been working his way back to full fitness while also hoping to get a new team to play for.

The Cherries are looking for a return to the Premier League at the first time of asking, and Tindall admits that they might consider handing him a short term deal at the club.

He says the midfielder is looking sharp and signing him is something they are considering.

He told TalkSport as quoted by Mail Sport: ‘Jack’s still training with us, he’s training well, he’s looking sharp and it’s really good to have him.

‘It’s a situation we’ll keep monitoring in the next week or two and we’ll see where Jack’s at, and what we feel as a club in terms of what would be the best thing moving forward.

‘Whenever you’ve got a player of Jack’s quality training with you and you’re able to have a closer look, it would be foolish to say they’re not a chance of wanting to do something.

He added: ‘It’s just a matter of seeing where he is, if we feel he can be an asset for us in the second half of the season and then make a decision based on all the variables.

‘We haven’t had that conversation, but Jack has had a great time here, he’s loved being back here and he’s got a great relationship with all the players and staff.

‘We’ll just have to see and maybe have a discussion in the next week or so.’