Wilshere opens up on Arteta’s approach and how it compares to when he was a player

Jack Wilshere is impressed by the approach Mikel Arteta has taken in managing the Arsenal team.

The Spaniard became the club’s manager at the end of 2019 and has been tasked to rebuild the squad.

Arsenal has not been in the Champions League since 2017 and the club has been changing its playing personnel since Arteta became the boss.

This is the Spaniard’s first senior managerial stint, and he has been impressive. He is trying new things, but it is clear to see that he is steering the club in the right direction.

Speaking about his senior coach, Arsenal youth team manager, Wilshere told The Daily Mail:

‘Playing with him, he was a guy who was very focused, very intelligent with the way he trained. As a coach, he is very similar. He is very intense, very hands-on with the players and trying different things, new techniques to try to help them.

‘I like it. He’s a modern coach. Sometimes it will work, sometimes it won’t. You’ve got to try these things to see that.’

Arteta has not had a smooth time as Arsenal’s manager, but he has proven to be a very good leader.

The former midfielder is not afraid of making tough decisions and it is one of the attributes of a successful manager.

His team is making serious progress and they can end this season with a top-four place.

