Wilshere praises “humble” Arsenal man after their time together

Jack Wilshere has recalled his time on loan at Bournemouth when he was a teammate of Aaron Ramsdale.

Ramsdale made a name for himself on the book of the Cherries before earning two big money moves, firstly to Sheffield United and then Arsenal.

He is now one of the best goalies in England and he is battling Jordan Pickford to become the first choice for the Three Lions.

The 24-year-old has had a storied career despite being so young and he has been relegated twice from the Premier League.

Wilshere remembers him and Bournemouth and recalls how “humble” he was.

The Arsenal U18 manager tells TalkSport:

“I was at Bournemouth on loan, and we signed him in January. And this little skinny kid came in and he was the nicest boy, the most humble boy.

“He was so humble, wanted to learn, was really respectful and obviously he had some ability as well.

“His ability to save these unbelievable saves he was pulling off, so when you see that in a goalie you’re thinking, ‘yeah he’s got something’.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Humility is one of the most important attributes every young player needs and Ramsdale seems to understand that.

The Englishman remains one of the finest characters in the Arsenal dressing room and he makes it easy to love him.

If he keeps this trait, he will have a solid career and many more professionals will praise him.