Wilshere reckons Ozil’s situation isn’t as clear as the club wants us to believe

Mesut Ozil has been axed from the Arsenal first team this season as he struggled to meet the demands of Mikel Arteta.

The German was left out of Arsenal’s team registration for the Premier League and the Europa League this season, making him ineligible to play in either competition.

He had some chances to play for the Gunners when Arteta became the club’s manager.

The Spaniard gave every player in the team the chance to prove their worth to him and was not concerned with their status under the former manager.

Ozil did look like he was a player that is capable of putting in the hard work in those early days, but with time it became clear that he was holding the team back and Arteta dropped him.

He hasn’t played for the club since March, and he has likely played his last game for them.

Arteta has repeatedly defended his decision, but Jack Wilshere isn’t having any of that, and he claims that there might be more to it.

He was asked if he was surprised to see the German left out at Arsenal, and he said on ITV Football Football Podcast as quoted by Mail Online: ‘Yeah I am, because I played with him and used to love playing with him and really, really enjoyed it. He’s one of the best I played with.

‘So yeah, I am surprised, but there’s obviously something that we don’t know.’

‘A player of his quality – I reckon he could get into any team in the Premier League, that’s my opinion, and to not even have the opportunity to be able to compete for a place is difficult to understand.’