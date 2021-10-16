Wilshere reveals Arsenal’s fastest player who is also “a natural leader”

Jack Wilshere has revealed that Kieran Tierney is the fastest player at Arsenal and hailed the Scotsman for his obvious and natural leadership skills.

Tierney has been a hit with the Arsenal fans since he moved to the Emirates from Celtic in 2019 and has remained one of their most consistent players.

The left-back is one player that gives his all when he is on the pitch and that has helped him to win the hearts of many Arsenal fans.

The Gunners are blessed with several pacey players in their squad, with the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang showing great speed on the pitch.

However, Wilshere says the fastest player at the club is Tierney.

The midfielder has been training at the Emirates while looking for a new employer and he asked one of the trainers who confirmed that Tierney was faster than Aubameyang and others.

He says everyone speaks highly of the left-back even when he isn’t around like during this international break and tips him to become an Arsenal captain at some point in his career at the club.

‘He’s not been there the last few weeks, he’s been away with Scotland, but everyone has spoken about him being a great lad, a natural leader, so potentially yea [the next captain],’ the midfielder told Talksport.

‘We were doing a sprint test today and I asked the fitness guy ‘who is the fastest player, is it Aubameyang’ and he said ‘no it’s Kieran Tierney’ – it surprised me.’