Wilshere reveals his choice between coaching and still playing

Jack Wilshere has been training at Arsenal this season hoping to find a new club and the midfielder has also started his coaching badges.

At 29, Wilshere feels he can still contribute on the pitch even though injuries have robbed him of the best years of his career.

The former West Ham man hasn’t kicked a ball in around 6 months and he might become a successful manager if he starts early and pursues a career in it.

Despite doing his badges, the midfielder maintains he is taking it because he has no club taking him on as a player right now.

“If you want to go on to become a successful coach or manager, you have to get as much experience as you can,” Wilshere told BBC Sport.

“I have to think about it,” he said when asked about the possibility of retirement.

“That is why I am doing the coaching. I have been forced into doing it a little bit but I am grateful for the opportunity.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Wilshere is one of the few success stories from the Arsenal academy and he is an inspirational figure for the likes of Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe.

However, football is a brutal business and you can easily get left behind if you are out of favour at a club.

If your fitness is also a problem, it is almost certain that no club would take a chance on you.

The likes of Julian Nagelsmann and Thomas Tuchel didn’t have long and successful playing careers, but they have become two of the best managers in Europe now.

Wilshere might follow their lead. Who knows, one day he could manage Arsenal at the Emirates.