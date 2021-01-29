Wilshere reveals how much his anti-Tottenham chant cost him

Jack Wilshere has revealed that he was fined £40k for his anti-Tottenham chant as Arsenal celebrated winning the FA Cup in 2015.

The Gunners had a parade just a few days after lifting the trophy, and the midfielder made some chants from the microphone to which the Arsenal fans responded.

The Sun reports that he was fined by the FA for those chants as they accused him of “making and/or inciting comments which brought the game into disrepute at the time.”

The fine cost him £40k, something that wasn’t made public at the time.

The midfielder recently held a Q&A session as reported by Sun Sports and one of his fans asked him:

“How much trouble did you actually get in for the ‘what do we think of Tottenham’ chant?”

The midfielder responded: “£40000 worth of trouble!”

The midfielder left Arsenal in 2018 having struggled with injuries for much of his final years at the club.

He, however, will remain a part of the Arsenal family for that chant and because of how he used his talents to serve the club.

He has just returned to the game with a short-term deal at Bournemouth, hopefully, he can help them win promotion to the Premier League and play in the competition again.