Wilshere reveals how Wenger reacted to him smoking

Jack Wilshere has revealed Arsene Wenger’s friendly response after he was caught smoking in 2013.
The youngster at the time was caught lighting up a cigarette in front of a night club and the picture went viral.
The Englishman received a lot of stick for his actions with some fans baffled that he smoked when he was an elite sportsman.
Arsene Wenger was also critical of him outside, but he has now revealed that in house, the Frenchman’s response to the incident was more friendly and it left him a little shocked.
He was speaking to Sky Sports recently and he recalled the incident very well, remembering that he was very worried about how Wenger would react before the Frenchman eased his worries with a response.
‘I look back now and realise I made mistakes,’ Wilshere said to Sky’s Super 6 podcast.
‘At the time, I thought they (the media) were picking on me.
‘I had support around me, from the manager. Arsene was brilliant like that. I remember the first time I got caught with cigarette and the media put it in the paper and that didn’t really bother me, because I was confident I was doing well enough in football.
‘The one thing that was in my head was “oh my god, the boss in going to kill me”. I remember going in the next day, going up to the training pitch and the boss was there.
‘He was like “don’t worry, when I have a drink I like a cigarette as well!”. I was like “oh my god, thank god for that!”. I learnt things and it’s easier now to get caught out because of social media.’
Wilshere spent five more years at Arsenal. He and Wenger left the club in the same year, 2018, and he has been struggling since then.
8 CommentsAdd a Comment
Why am I not surprised at how Wengewr reacted.
I contrast how MA would react to a player smoking, even though I know it would be done in house and to the players face in private. I believe realists among us all know how a manager who always puts the TEAMS success before the satisfaction of an erring player would react.
It would NOT be as Wenger did, by saying “its ok, as I also like a smoke when drinking”!
I still have a smoke when I have a drink ,it is what it is .
Enjoy your life how you see fit is the way I go about life .
There worse crimes in life than having a cheeky puff .
Gianluca Vialli used to smoke 20 a day when he was playing ,it didn’t seem to effect him .
Obviously in the long run it does effect you but each to their own .
Sócrates smoked 40 a day and was still sublime Dan 😂 I don’t drink or smoke anymore but in my 20s was a different story 😆
Same for me Kev ,and it wasn’t just beer and cigarettes 😂
You make your life how you want it to be ,make mistakes but it will always make you stronger .
Obviously grown out of that now but wouldn’t have meet my other half if I hadn’t been a knob in my early years .
Have you watched Succession yet mate ,so Fuking good ,as I know you like Yellowstone ,for me miles ahead of that and I like it aswell .
DAN KIT, it may not have occurred to you but comparing yourself to a Prem footballer is not helpful nor relevant.
You must know that when Wenger came to England and all the many foreign stars such as BERGKAMP came too and our British players then saw how sensibly they lived , not smoking , hardly drinking or not at all , that attitudes changed profoundly among really ambitious and mature(in outlook, not necessarily in years) pro players.
Were you a pro player today, I would have called your philosophy that of a dinosaur but as you are NOT, then you are free to choose to abuse your health. Not a sensible comparison with pro athletes though!
Didn’t know I compared myself to any player let alone a pro one .
My post was more fan based and my life experiences ,read into that as you like .
My bottom line was do what makes you happy .
Nice 1 Dan!
Typical Wenger supporting his players on and off the pitch no matter what.
Average and under acheivers,injury prone,out spoken Wenger stuck by them and in the process he brought Afc down in his final years.
Jack is typical,under acheiver,injury prone and many more these guys made a lot of money from Wengers support,jacks ciggy was no surprise cos Wenger had zero discipline for his “boys”.