Wilshere reveals the mood at Arsenal after Musah left

Yunus Musah will face England in the colours of the United States today and there has been so much talk about Arsenal losing the talented youngster.

He was on the books of the Gunners until 2019, when he took a risk and left their youth team to join Valencia.

The Spanish side has enjoyed his talents since then and he is an established player for the US national team.

They will face England today and he will meet with familiar faces in the game, having come through the ranks at Arsenal with Bukayo Saka.

Wilshere is now the Gunners U18 coach and reveals they were sad to lose Musah when he left.

He said to Sun Sport:

“There is also young Yunus Musah in midfield, who really looks the part even though he does not turn 20 until next week.

“We had him at Arsenal from the age of nine until he was 16, when he moved to Spain for family reasons and joined Valencia.

“He is a well-travelled lad, having lived in the USA and Italy too — that helped his football education. My assistant coach with the Arsenal Under-18s, Adam Birchall, always tells me what a good player he was in our academy — and how they were disappointed to lose him. But that’s life.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Musah could have been one of our first team regulars now if he had stayed, but it could also have been bad for us if we had kept him.

There is no guarantee that he will have been one of our best players in the academy and the standards at Valencia might be less than what we have at the Emirates.

